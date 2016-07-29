Staff raise cash for hospital by taking on physical challenges

Staff climbed mountains and took part in a tough race to raise money for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Employees from Eaton Ltd completed the Tough Mudder and Three Peaks Challenge for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

Last year, the Bedhampton-based company chose to support QA Hospital with the aim of raising as much money as possible.

Their cash will go towards the renovation of the paediatrics outdoor play area.

Many of the employees have children, friends or relatives who have experienced the care offered by the paediatrics department and welcomed the opportunity to raise money for the project.

Helen Rice, an account lead at Eaton says: ‘The fact that our fundraising can support a specific project adds extra appeal.

‘We are looking forward to watching the drawings we have seen become reality.

‘Since nominating the department, we have held a range of events and employees have subjected themselves to several challenges all in the name of charity.’

The first major challenge was the Tough Mudder obstacle race in September last year. A team of 11 employees completed the event, raising more than £1,200 in the process.

Last month, staff completed the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon raising more than £1,500.

Helen adds: ‘We have also had a bake sale, a bake off competition, a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition as well as a Christmas raffle and smaller raffles for a teddy bear, an Easter hamper and festival tickets.

‘To date we have raised over £4,000 in addition to being awarded a grant by Eaton corporate for £7,000.

‘We’re excited about the other events we have in the pipeline and hope to raise lots more.’

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity helps support the patients of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA Hospital, by improving existing facilities and by providing equipment and supporting research programmes across all wards.