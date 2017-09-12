Story time at Fort Nelson for families with under fives

THE Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson has invited families with under-fives to join them in the galleries at 11am on Wednesday, September 20 for this month’s free themed Storytime session, ‘Fantastic France.’

The education officer, Eileen Clegg said, ‘Storytime sessions in the galleries for the under fives help to bring the collection alive in a fun and exciting way and offers a new and interactive way for young children to engage with the collection’.

Sessions start at 11am on the third Wednesday of every month and there is no need to book.

For more details about the Royal Armouries and the national collection housed at Fort Nelson, visit royalarmouries.org.