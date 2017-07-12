Stubbington Ark’s 30th birthday celebrations

THEY have helped re-home thousands of animals and Stubbington Ark has just celebrated its 30th birthday.

The RSPCA animal shelter held a fundraiser to celebrate the anniversary and hundreds of people went along to the Ark, at Fareham, to see the animals, take part in raffles, browse stalls and play games.

Phoebe Wort, 15, with Heidi who is waiting to be adopted

Rachel Hall, business and income generation manager, said the event was a success.

‘The day was really good and we’re pleased with how it went,’ she said.

‘I wanted to do something to mark our 30th anniversary but also raise some money and awareness for what we do.

‘We rely heavily on donations from the public so it was good to get them to the Ark so they could see the important work we do.

The Kitty Knitters Irene Clarke, Linda Gunner, Sarah Lancefield and Chris Ripley

‘Events like this aren’t something we tend to do but maybe this will become an annual day.’

Visitors to the Ark, off Ranvilles Lane, were able to see the animals looking for new homes and look around some of the stalls.

There was also a dog show with some of the animals at the Ark, and cake for the birthday celebration.

Jessica White, from Fareham, took her daughter Emily. Jessica, 33, said: ‘The work Stubbington Ark does is really important so I was happy to contribute towards them.

Declan Hellyer is presented with his prize from the bottle stall

‘It was really lovely seeing the dog show but really sad as well. I would have loved to take them all home.’

Mark Jackson and his girlfriend Amy Lawson, from Gosport, were visiting the shelter for the first time.

Amy, 23, said: ‘I had heard of the Stubbington Ark but never been down to see them.

‘I didn’t realise how many pets they help or how much they rely on public donations.’

Pearl, one of the Ark's residents

At full capacity, Stubbington Ark can look after 150 dogs and 126 cats but it would cost about £3,500 a day.

To help boost funds it has four charity shops.

For more information visit stubbingtonark.org.uk.

Pictures: Keith Woodland.

• To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting 170864.

Another resident at the Ark

A rescue dog at the Ark

Two-year-old Oliver Wilson looks at one the Ark's residents

Jess, 10, and Chloe Whitaker,14, Eleanor Pattison, 10 and Ellie Whittaker, four with tiger face-paint

Joanne Haigh, Barry Hobbs, Sue Ellis and Amanda Coates, reception staff at the Ark