Super-cyclist Tim clocks up most miles for a UK commuter

HE cycled more than 5,000 miles to work last year and is showing no signs of stopping after being hailed the UK’s ‘super-commuter’.

Tim Wiggins is believed to have cycled the greatest distance to a workplace in the UK, covering 5,322 miles in 2016.

The communications manager at Wiggle, the Portsmouth-based online cycle, run, swim and triathlon shop, cycles the equivalent distance of London to San Francisco each year just to get to work – commuting 37.2 miles every day.

Starting from his home in Sandown on the Isle of Wight, Tim takes a detour ride around the island before boarding the ferry and then navigating his way through the city up to Lakeside in North Harbour.

His yearly commute includes a climb of 105,066m – the equivalent of reaching the summit of Mount Everest 12 times.

Tim, 26, said: ‘For those people who have never thought to ride to work each day, I could not recommend it more.

‘You don’t need to take it to the extreme, but you will find you feel fitter, healthier and much more energised by the time you reach your desk in the morning. With the right bike and kit, there are no excuses not to get on your bike all year road.

‘I commute around 10 hours a week, which amounts to between 250-300km.

‘I have been putting in these early morning and evening rides for over five years now, commuting on everything from a mountain bike to road bike.’

Tim is already on track to beat last year’s record having already cycled 3,894 miles this year.

He tracks his miles using fitness app Strava. The company says the average UK commute by bike is just 8.37 miles door-to-door.

Tim is encouraging workers to get on their bikes for today’s Cycle To Work Day, which is about encouraging adults across the UK to try cycling on their daily commute.