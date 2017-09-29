Swans cause train chaos

TRAIN passengers faced a number of delays yesterday afternoon, as a result of swans sitting on the line.
The swans perched themselves on the southbound tracks, just before Hilsea Station, causing delays from 3pm until late in the afternoon.
