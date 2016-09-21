Talented performers to perform piano recital in Wickham for good causes

A PIANO recital will be held in Wickham for two worthy causes.

Laura Dickson of Hambledon, and London-based Niamh Beddy, are performing in support of The Rowans Hospice and Girls Hostel, in Tanzania, at Park Place, Wickham, on Friday at 7pm.

Laura and Niamh will be playing Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt and classics.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

They are available from Pages Newsagents, Wickham Square, or by posting a stamped addressed envelope to: Concert, Orchard Cottage, 34 West Street, Southwick, Hampshire, PO17 6EA.

Cheques can be made payable to ‘The Rowans Hospice’.

Laura is a former EPTA national piano competition winner and in 2006 reached the regional finals of the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year competition.

In 2015, Niamh was made an Associate Artist of the English National Ballet, accompanying repertoire and creative workshops for ENB around the UK.