Team gears up for big bike ride challenge to provide Wheels for All

THE team at Pompey in the Community are preparing for a mammoth three-day biking challenge in order to raise funds for two new pedal wheelchair carriers.

Three staff will cycle 195 miles in a bid to raise £6,000 and further support their disability and community cycling scheme, Wheels for All.

So far this year, the scheme has allowed over 200 people with multiple needs and disabilities to get active.

The scheme has experienced huge success, offering over 70 different bikes that are used five days a week. Hand cycles, tandems and specially adapted disability bikes are available for all to enjoy.

But the programme has now reached capacity and the team no longer has enough wheelchair carrier bikes for the amount of wheelchair users signed up.

Staff behind Pompey in the Community believe that everybody should have the opportunity to get on a bike and experience cycling, no matter what their condition.

Director of community projects Clare Martin said: ‘We know this isn’t fair and we want to give everyone the opportunity to get on a bike no matter what.’

To solve the issue, Clare and her colleagues decided to step into action with a plan to raise money for two new wheelchair bikes.

The three staff members will be cycling a wheelchair carrier from Derby to Pompey on October 12, planning to arrive at Fratton Park on October 14.

The three cyclists will make their way through Derby FC, Coventry FC, Oxford FC and Reading FAC before reaching the finish line in Portsmouth, where they will cheer on Pompey as they try to beat Milton Keynes.

The bikes being used are said to weigh more than three times an average bike, which should make the quest all the more challenging.

All three volunteers expressed their excitement at the opportunity to visit a few of their favourite football league friends along the way.

Larcomes Solicitors have agreed to be the event’s key sponsor. The firm has received awards for its community engagement and support for local charities.

All parties are calling for more support to reach their £6,000 total and purchase two new bicycles.

If you would like to support the project, you can do so by texting PITC60 £10 to 70070 to donate £10.00.

For more information about the cycling fundraiser, contact Matt York, head of community projects at PITC at matt.york@PompeyITC.org.uk or call (023) 9277 6822.