Teenager composes heartfelt poem for his ‘inspirational’ late great-grandmother - but she dies before he can read it to her

A YOUNG wordsmith from Gosport composed a poem in memory of his late great-grandmother - but never got to read it to her

Inspired by the poems his great-grandmother used to write him as a baby, Freddy Cairns from Gosport decided to put pen to paper in her name.

But the 16-year-old was devastated after his beloved ‘nan’ Florence Henderson recently died aged 87 after a battle with bone cancer - and saddened that he had not yet read her his poem.

He said: ‘Nan used to write poems for me all the time when I was a baby.

‘I wanted to give her this one before she passed away, but it was too late.’

Entitled My Little Nan, Freddy’s poem reads:

A little nan is gorgeous, more than you ever know.

So when you go to see her, be sure to tell her so.

Those four little words, ‘I love you nanny’, are not so hard to say.

Especially, when she’s feeling down and sad, they can really make her day.

Although at times they fuss and cuss which really makes you mad.

Just remember when they bake you stuff, they’re really not that bad.

So treasure every moment, every time you are together.

Creating special memories that will live with you forever.

According to Freddy, his grandmother – who moved to Gosport from Scotland some years ago – was ‘the matriarch of the family’.

He said: ‘She was amazing, so inspirational. She had already beaten breast cancer and multiple heart attacks and she came through that stronger and stronger.

‘It was really shocking when she passed away because while we knew she was going, we were told beforehand she had a brain tumour as well.

‘It has only been a year since we lost my great-grandmother Margaret to dementia too.’

After picking up his GCSE results at Brune Park Community School earlier this week, Freddy says writing poems is helping him to hone his English skills.

‘I write quite often. My English GCSE grades were not as good as I hoped they would be, so this is my way of practising.

‘I’m now going on to study maths, English, creative arts and media at St Vincent College.’

But even at the age of 16, Freddy has a clear vision for the future.

He said: ‘I want to become a journalist. I love getting stuck in, finding out the facts for myself, then sharing that information with others.’