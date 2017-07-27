Teenager’s memorial trip

A Portsmouth teenager has been invited to attend a commemoration event.

Marley Callaway, 17, will travel to Belgium for the event on Sunday and Monday. It marks 100 years since the World War One Battle of Passchendaele, which saw 250,000 British and Commonwealth casualties.

National Citizen Services graduate Marley will join 4,000 people from across the UK as they follow their ancestors’ journey to the Western Front.

Marley said: ‘After reading about the battle and what we’d be doing I had to be involved, and luckily I was chosen to be one of the 100 people representing NCS and the UK.’

‘I am very excited to have been given this opportunity and look forward to the effect that we will have on this memorable event.’