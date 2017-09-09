THE BIG READ: ‘I want it to be a specialist service by dads, for dads’

Think groups for dads, and you’re probably thinking straight away of men dressed as superheroes while strapped to cranes as in Fathers for Justice.

But a new group in the city for dads aims to provide a counter to that – Dadzclub is the brainchild of Matt Foster who wants to give fathers a community online and in the real world.

It started less than a year ago as a Facebook page, which now has more than 800 members, for dads who want to be positive and active role models to their children to chat, to meet and socialise with like-minded fathers. There has been the creation of a regular Lego club, bowling nights and a picnic, among others.

In the group’s mission statement, it champions equality and pointedly say: ‘Dadzclub is not anti-feminist or an activist group of any kind, such as Fathers For Justice and works to distance itself from any such associations.

‘At Dadzclub’s heart is the family as a whole and most importantly the wellbeing of the child.’

And Matt has grand plans for Dadzclub – he recently quit his job to devote himself full-time to the project. He is currently going through the process of trying to get funding for it from various local sources and has been busy putting together lengthy proposals for the bidding process.

A father-of-two – daughter Evelyn is six, son Myles is one – Matt found that becoming a parent changed his focus in life.

He had 16 years’ experience in the social support sector, but he says: ‘It was a gradual thing. My heart, mind and soul was always in the support work I did, I lived and breathed the clients I worked with, and helping them was everything.

‘I’ve been in a long-term relationship for 10 years, but then six years ago I became a dad, and suddenly – I was still very committed to my work but it wasn’t the most important thing to me, they were.

‘Bit by bit, I’ve wanted to be more with my children and less with work. I was aware of other organisations or websites who’d done similar things, but nothing comparable to Dadzclub.

‘A year ago, my youngest was born and a couple of my dad friends were going through a difficult time, they would say this is what I’m going through, I don’t feel there’s a service out there that meets my needs. I’d said I was thinking about starting a Facebook group of dads so we could talk about dad things, maybe meet up for coffee and it took off from there. At the beginning I had no idea where it was going to take me.’

And as he acknowledges: ‘Dadzclub’s eventually taken over, to the point where I had to say you know what, I’m going to have to take that leap of faith. So far everyone’s been very supportive and understanding.’

Ask Matt about his plans, and it’s clear he’s passionate. He wants to create a three-pronged approach with social learning, targeted and community programmes.

‘The social learning side is essentially a vamped up version of how Dadzclub has been running already,’ he explains, and they’ll be tapping into resources like the Family Hubs.

‘There will be a range of outings and activities. I’ve been talking to places like The Peter Ashley Centre and Blue Reef, for example.

‘Behind that there’s social learning theory going on – we’ll be mixing dads with various different abilities and needs, and being around those dads who have that bit more experience or have it a bit more sussed, that will seep into the dads who might need that a little more – or even at its most basic level, it’s for those dads who are feeling isolated and need to get out and socialise a bit more. Dadzclub’s put me in touch with lots and lots of dads around our city who are isolated.’

From there, Dadzclub will also work with existing services in the city which can refer fathers to parenting and life-skills courses they’ll be setting up.

On the community front, Matt says it’s all about ‘getting out wherever families are, and celebrating positive families, and our culture and our city.’ He was recently at Victorious Festival talking with families there.

And there’s already a tentative date in the diary for an awards night next August.

‘That’s not just for dads, it will be for all parents in our city.

‘We’ll take an evening, there’ll be entertainment and stuff, and it will be a ticketed night, with any money going raised to a local charity.

‘I don’t know how grand it will be – but I’ve got grand ambitions. Too often we hear the negative stories about parenting, but I think we need to address that a lot more and show where people are doing good work.’

Matt knows there’s a long way to go, but he’s determined.

‘Dads do access a lot of services, I’ve been to the signing groups and the sensory sessions, but we are in the minority.

‘These groups are very welcoming and they include me and the dads who attend them very well – we’re not taking away from those services, we’re not doing those services ourselves, but there’s that need there to provide something.

‘I wanted to provide something for that growing need in the trend of dads to be more involved and put something on the map which is a specialist service by dads, for dads.’

To join the group, search for Dadzclub on facebook.com

I wish Dadzclub had been around when our boys were born

Two years ago, our world was turned upside down when our twins arrived 11 weeks early, writes Chris Broom.

Twin One (now Eric) was a mere 2lbs half-an-ounce, Twin Two (now Dylan) weighed in at 2lbs 6oz.

There were a lot of resulting health complications in those first months, and fortunately I was able to work largely from home. As a result, I was probably more ‘hands on’ than many dads in that period, purely because I was there.

We’re also very lucky to live close to one of the Children’s Centres to have escaped closure.

But whenever we attended any clinics, groups or sessions, fathers were largely conspicuous by their absence.

I was never made to feel unwelcome, but on those rare occasions when another dad appeared there was an immediate moment between us of: ‘Thank god, I’m not the only one!’

A group like Dadzclub can only be a boon.

Ian’s experience demonstrates the practical need for something like Dadzclub

Father-of-five Ian Hollinshead came across the Dadzclub Facebook page a few months ago and has become a keen supporter of it.

When his relationship with the mother of his eldest three children broke down several years ago, Ian found the deck was stacked very firmly in his former partner’s favour.

While he sofa-surfed and had a limited income, he would take his children to play parks.

‘Luckily it was quite a mild summer, so we could spend a lot of time outdoors,’ recalls the 38-year-old from Fratton. ‘But people lose access to their kids because they simply have nowhere to take them. If there had been something like Dadzclub providing somewhere to go like the Family Hubs, it would have been a lifesaver.’

Now happily remarried and with two more young children, the therapist adds: ‘When I found the group, I thought it was definitely something that’s needed.’