Three win lotto cash

Have your say

THREE neighbours in Portsmouth have scooped cash in the Postcode Lottery.

The trio all live in PO6 1AZ, which is in Farlington.

Two of the neighbours who took £1,000 each, while the third plays with two tickets so won £2,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: ‘Congratulations to our Portsmouth players.

‘I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.’

A minimum of 31 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £221 million for good causes. For more, visit postcodelottery.co.uk