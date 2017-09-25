Timpson’s boss is guest of honour for Rotary Club

Have your say

A MAN who founded a show-mending and key-cutting empire will be the guest of honour at a celebratory dinner.

Sir John Timpson is joining the President of Havant Rotary Jenny Edgell, Mayor of Havant Elaine Shimbart and other dignitaries from across Hampshire to celebrate Havant Rotary Club’s Diamond Charter Dinner.

It will be held at the Langstone Hotel on Monday, October 9.

Havant Rotary President Jenny Edgell, met Sir more than 50 years ago when they were both students.

Jenny said: ‘I wrote to Sir John a while ago to invite him to speak after dinner. I am so impressed by his generosity in giving up his time to join us at this important occasion.’

Havant Rotary began in 1957 and there were 25 men who between them ran most of the local businesses.

In 60 years, Havant Rotary has raised at least £100,000.

Jenny said: ‘It was 1999 before Havant admitted women and I was the first!

‘Today there are 12 of us, all very active members brimming with ideas and enthusiasm.’