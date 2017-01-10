Titchfield Abbey WI donates a microwave to centre

A COMMUNITY hub will be cooking up a storm thanks to a generous donation from a women’s institute group.

Titchfield Abbey WI past president Rosemary Mitchell presented the microwave to Titchfield Parish Room in Southampton Hill. The centre is run for community use by a charitable trust, chaired by Richard Ashton.

The room, including a well-equipped kitchen, is used for fairs, shows and events, the country market on Friday, and by Titchfield Abbey WI for some of their events.

Margaret Wellington, from the WI, said: ‘The kitchen is a valued and popular facility for all who use the Parish Room, especially by Titchfield Abbey WI. The microwave will be a valuable asset as previously the only means of heating food was the gas cooker.’