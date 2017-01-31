Together again - dog and owner reunited

THE much-loved pet dog from Southsea shop and cafe All About Tea was reunited with his owner yesterday after an overnight ‘adventure’.

Bertie, a black cocker spaniel, is well-known among customers of the Southsea tea factory but he went missing.

Owner Andrew Gadsden put out an appeal for the three-year-old pooch yesterday morning after the dog was ‘spooked’ by the shop in Middle Street during a walk.

A couple had taken in Bertie after they found him crying outside their home in Cottage Grove, Southsea and Bertie was returned to his owner yesterday afternoon.

Mr Gadsden, who lives in Southsea, said: ‘The support I received is completely overwhelming. It’s been amazing really and I want to thank everybody that shared the appeal and got in touch. I’m so glad to have him home after his adventure.’