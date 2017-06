THE winners of last year’s Bloomin’ Marvellous competition will be opening their garden to the public.

Chris and Colin Tait, of 51 Longmynd Drive in Fareham, are holding the event to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Admission is £2.50, and the event runs from 10am to 5pm on July 2.

For more details on the Bloomin’ Marvellous competition go to portsmouth.co.uk.