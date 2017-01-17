Traditional tea dance to be held at college

PEOPLE are being invited to come and enjoy themselves at a traditional tea dance.

The event is being organised by the tea dance group that meets regularly at the Best Western Royal Beach hotel in Southsea.

The dance will be held on Saturday, February 11 to mark Valentine’s Day, at 7pm until 11pm, at Horndean Technical College, Barton Cross, Horndean.

Co-organiser Pat Andrews said: ‘David is fantastic – he writes and performs and dances.

‘He’s an absolute phenomenon and whose who have seen him before really love him.’

Tickets cost £6 in advance or £7 on the door. Call Pat on (023) 9234 5885 or 0797634046 to book.