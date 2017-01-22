Travel warning issued as freezing fog set to descend on Hampshire

A WEATHER warning has been issued about freezing fog set to hit Hampshire and the south coast tonight.

The Met Office says that areas of fog are likely to start to form in places this evening, but that the larger problems are more likely later tonight and through tomorrow’s morning rush hour.

A spokesman said: ‘Areas of dense and freezing fog may lead to journeys taking longer than usual, with possible delays to air travel. Watch out, too, for slippery surfaces.’

The chief forecaster has said that as the cold airmass across much of the south of England moistens up, there will be a much greater risk of fog than on recent nights - and that areas of cloud from the west will add to the uncertainty in extent of fog later in the night and through Monday morning.