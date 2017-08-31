Travellers ordered to leave fields in Stubbington

Have your say

A GROUP of travellers who settled near a church in Stubbington have now left after being issued with a notice by the police.

The travellers had set up camp on the green space opposite Holy Rood Church.

Earlier today, the group was issued with a section 61 order by Hampshire police, requiring them to leave by midday.

Fareham Borough Council says the site is now clear of all vehicles, with the council’s street team clearing away whatever has been left.