Travellers served second notice in space of a week

A GROUP of travellers, who were ordered off a site in Stubbington, have moved straight on to a site in Sarisbury Green.

The group, who appeared to be ten adults, 12 children and seven dogs, settled on a space near to Lord Wilson School and have been issued with a notice to leave the site.

Ward councillor, Sean Woodward said: ‘Residents are very unhappy and they were woken at 4am to the sound of the travellers ploughing the field.

‘They left the site in Stubbington in a poor state and this is even worse.’

He added: ‘The Council has worked closely with the police and Homes England on this matter.’