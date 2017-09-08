TV presenter Charlotte from Chichester puts on her Strictly dancing shoes

A TELEVISION personality is gearing up to swap the studio for the ballroom.

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins will appear as a participant on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, as the smash-hit show returns for a 15th series.

Born and raised in Chichester, Mrs Hawkins says appearing on the show was a no-brainer.

She said: ‘I absolutely love Strictly so I jumped at the chance to be a contestant – it’s going to be amazing.

‘I love dancing, I’m not sure at all whether I’m going to be any good at this but being taught by a professional how to dance is just going to be such a brilliant experience.’

As she prepares to swap the autocue for the beaming lights of the dancefloor, Charlotte says the pressure is on.

She said: ‘I’m used to working in live TV everyday so I’m used to different things being thrown at me.

‘But stepping out, knowing everyone is watching your every move is going to be terrifying.

‘I have goose bumps now just thinking about it...Millions of people looking at your feet, your hands, watching to see if you make the slightest mistake.’

Other participants in this year’s series include JLS frontman Aston Merrygold, Eastenders actor Davood Ghadami and stage performer Debbie McGee.

Speculation surrounding Charlotte’s potential partner on the show was fuelled last month, after she shared a dance with one of the series’ professionals, Brendan Cole, on Good Morning Britain.

Asked what she is most looking forward to about the new experience, Mrs Hawkins said: ‘I love the show and I love all the glitz, the glamour, the sparkle, the spray tan.

‘It’s going to be an amazing experience and I just want to get as far as I can.

‘It would be great to get to Blackpool, we will wait and see but I’m going to keep my fingers crossed that I can just throw everythinw

g into it, work really hard and get as far as I can.’

Mrs Hawkins has been a presenter at ITV since 2014.

She made the move to the channel after a seven-year stint at Sky News – hosting Sunrise alongside Eamonn Holmes.

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 7pm tomorrow night, on BBC One.