Vanishing swans are ‘complete mystery’

CONCERNS have been raised over the lack of swans at a residential park this year.

For years, swans have flocked to Walpole Park in Gosport – but this time around they are nowhere to be seen, according to residents.

Now, there are some who are worried that the swans may never make a return to the town.

Tony Weeks of Church Path said: ‘‘It’s quite strange – there just don’t seem to be any swans around anymore.

‘A long time ago there were lots of swans in Walpole Park. We would all go down and feed them – it was a nice way to spend the afternoon.

‘Surely someone must know something about it, because it wouldn’t make sense for them to vanish without a trace.’

A spokeswoman from Gosport Borough Council said: ‘Swans naturally move around different sites – numbers fluctuate through the season.

‘Any changes are not due to anything the council has done.

‘There are several swans on Noah Lake in the Alver Valley and also on Brockhurst Moat.’

If you know where the swans are call (023) 9262 2743.