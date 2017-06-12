WATCH: 30,000 bees swarm at car boot sale

Stallholders at a car boot sale were astonished when 30,000 bees swarmed and settled under a table.

The incredible sight stunned people browsing for bric a brac and secondhand goods, and brought the event to a standstill.

The bees swarm at the car boot sale

A quick-thinking passerby called a local beekeeper, who came to rescue the swarm, until it could be safely released back into the field in Cheltenham, Glos.

Nicola Brokenshire, 22, was selling Pokemon cards with her brother Matthew Blackwood, 27, when they noticed the cloud of bees coming toward them.