WATCH: Cornish pasty is sent into space

A school has reached for the pies and sent a Cornish pasty into space.

The tasty treat was attached to a weather balloon and sent soaring to 35,482m into the Earth's stratosphere.

Ready for take-off.....

The pasty was suspended for 93 minutes before freezing temperatures popped the balloon and it fell back to earth on Bodmin Moor in Cornwall.

It was frozen through when it was found and tasted by Becci Blackburn, of Rowe's Cornish Bakers and headteacher Andrew Martin.

The company set up the project in collaboration with Hayle Community School as part of an ongoing science project.

Becci said: "We are over the moon to have successfully pulled this stunt off in celebration of the traditional Cornish pasty and our 68 years of baking heritage.

"We were delighted to involve Hayle Community School in this pasty space stunt.

"Experiencing a weather balloon launching a tasty, iconic, Cornish pasty into space is something we hope the students will remember for a long time.

"It may even inspire them to work in the space industry or boost their interest in science."

Andrew added: "Our students and teachers work incredibly hard in the classroom, so it's been brilliant to bring their science lessons to life like this."