WATCH: Dog needs emergency surgery after swallowing a baby's bottle teat

A dog has undergone emergency surgery after swallowing a baby’s bottle teat.

Diesel, a Staffordshire bull terrier, was taken to a vet after refusing his food and becoming very lethargic.

Diesel survived the ordeal

An X-ray showed the greedy dog had wolfed down the teat which belonged to owner Paula Balint’s baby grandson.

Ms Balint, 40, said: “The vets said they would need to do some X-rays. I couldn’t believe it when they told me that he’d swallowed a baby bottle teat.

“It must have been from one of my grandson Ozzy’s bottles, but I don’t know where Diesel found it.”

Vets at the PDSA Pet Hospital in Swansea performed emergency surgery to remove the teat before it caused a fatal blockage.

Senior vet Eleri Laine said: “It was very serious because Diesel was so unwell, and we knew we had to act fast before he became extremely poorly.

“He received treatment through our A&E service, which has received fantastic funding support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and thankfully he made a full recovery.”