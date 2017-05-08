Search

WATCH: Dolphins put on spectacular 'aquabatics' show

This amazing video shows a dolphin putting on an acrobatic spectacle.

The footage was captured by skipper Ben Squire, 41, while he was taking a boat full of 30 Germans from Plymouthto Cornwall.

A dolphin leaps from the water

A group of 20 dolphins appeared and in the midst of their play, as the ferry passed by, Ben captured an incredible photo of a male dolphin jumping out of the water.

"I have seen quite a lot while being out in my boats," said Ben, who owns Plymouth Boat Trips. "I've seen whales before, dolphins, sharks, but I've never seen one jump like this."

