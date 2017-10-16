WATCH: How to restart a heart

Have your say

THOUSANDS of youngsters will be equipped with the skills to save a life today.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) will teach CPR to schoolchildren from across the area as part of the European Restart a Heart Day.

The initiative – held in partnership with the Resuscitation Council – will see more than 3,500 pupils and residents in the South unite for a host of training sessions in cardiopulmonary resuscitation at local schools and hospitals.

SCAS staff and community first responders will carry out an open CPR training event at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham this morning – while other sessions will take place at Mayfield School in North End, Fareham Academy and St Edmund’s School, Portsmouth.

To learn more about South Central Ambulance Service’s local Restart a Heart Day events, visit www.scas.nhs.uk.