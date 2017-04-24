WATCH: Is this the first forged version of the new £1 coin?

A charity worker suspects he has been given a fake NEW £1 coin - despite claims it is near-impossible to copy.
The new 12-sided piece only came into circulation last month with the Royal Mint proudly announcing it was “forgery proof” and the world’s most secure coin.
But a 48-year-old man, who has asked not wish to be named, is convinced he has already stumbled across a counterfeit version.
He says the fake, stamped 2016, came in change from a Co-Op in Addlestone, Surrey and has subtle but significant differences to the real thing.