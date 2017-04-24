WATCH: Is this the first forged version of the new £1 coin?

A charity worker suspects he has been given a fake NEW £1 coin - despite claims it is near-impossible to copy.

The new 12-sided piece only came into circulation last month with the Royal Mint proudly announcing it was “forgery proof” and the world’s most secure coin.

Two of the new one pounds coins including one given as change to a charity worker which he believes may be fake (left).

But a 48-year-old man, who has asked not wish to be named, is convinced he has already stumbled across a counterfeit version.

He says the fake, stamped 2016, came in change from a Co-Op in Addlestone, Surrey and has subtle but significant differences to the real thing.