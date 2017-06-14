WATCH: Kickstarter gadget could be the key to keeping wine fresh

A decanter which promises to keep wine fresh for nearly two WEEKS has reached three times its fundraising target on Kickstarter.

The 'eto' device uses a patented design to completely eliminate air in the decanter as it is sealed.

The 'eto' device

This prevents oxidation and can therefore keep open wine fresh for up to 12 days, according to its British designer Tom Cotton.

The inventor launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise £55,000 to put the decanter into production.

But that target was smashed within 32 hours and more than 1,600 armchair investors have now pledged a total of £174,919.