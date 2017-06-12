WATCH: Moped thieves drag woman along road

This is the horrific moment a woman who refused to let go of her handbag is dragged down the street by moped thieves.

This is the horrific moment a woman who refused to let go of her handbag is dragged down the street by moped thieves. The video, released by police, shows the woman being pulled down Hassocks Road in Wimbledon for yards as the rider speeds off. Her legs appear to scrape across the tarmac as the bikers try to make their getaway. Merton Police said the moped, which had two men on it, first drove past the woman.