WATCH: Oh for pug’s sake! Dogs take over Southsea Castle

FOR SOME people, the idea of having pugs littering a courtyard is their idea of heaven.

But today, one woman turned that dream into a reality, as the pugs took control of Southsea Castle.

Prince waits for a treat from owner Joanne Vine

Devida Bushrod hosted the world’s first pop-up pug pub at The Courtyard today, to raise money for The Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue Association.

Food and drink was available for visitors and their four-legged friends – including a large amount of dog beer, which went down a treat with the pugs.

Devida said: ‘We had a rescue pug called Bessie who was very badly treated.

‘We wanted to do a fundraiser for the pug welfare and rescue groups.

Sharntay Carter (age 9) has an attentative audience.

‘All of the pugs have been so friendly with each other and pug owners always have lots to talk about.

‘I think that pugs are loved because of their mannerisms and for how they look – some might think they’re a bit odd but I think they’re beautiful.’

Pug owner Charlotte Donovan travelled from Winchester specifically for the pug pub.

She said: ‘We have two pugs, Betty and Winston. I know Devida through other pug meet-ups.

Pug owners line up for a group shot.

‘I adore pugs – they are just so much fun and everyone loves them which is lovely.’

Steve Kellow said: ‘The amount of pugs around has skyrocketed in recent years, which also means there are more pugs in need of a home.

‘Vets bills are high and sometimes people’s personal circumstances change.

‘I’ve currently got eight pugs of my own – my wife and I have taken it upon ourselves to look after them.

Joane Vine from Gosport with her pugs Luther and Prince

‘You’ve got to be careful though – the leads are always tangling up because they never walk in a straight line!’