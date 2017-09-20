WATCH: Portsmouth skinhead has 18 names tattooed on his bottom to raise funds for charity

WHEN it comes to fundraising for charity, not many people think about having the names of 18 people and businesses tattooed on their bottom.

But to Keith Thripp it sounded like a great idea. So, with each name raising £20, Keith subjected himself to a night under the needle.

A tattooist adds names to Keith's bottom Pictures: Habibur Rahman

The head of Hampshire Skinhead Association had previously had two tattoos on his bottom, but remained nervous ahead of the tattooing last night.

He told The News: ‘I love a challenge and I thought subjecting myself to this would be a good idea.

‘At the association, we have always liked to have a bit of a laugh and a giggle, but it is always nice to give something back for a good cause and I also like doing things a little unusual.

‘It is just a novel, strange place to have it done and that’s why I chose the bottom over any other body part.’

The act kickstarted the group’s fundraising ahead of its annual event, Chopvember, later this year, with all funds going to charities Jesse’s Dreams and The England Family.

Jesse’s Dreams is a Portsmouth-based charity seeking to raise funds to provide Queen Alexandra Hospital with neonatal intensive care incubators.

Keith, 55, a Hilsea-based decorator, is no strangers to tattoos, and has about 60 across his whole body.

Some of the tattoos applied last night were names of those who donated £20 while others were family messages and names of businesses – with nine tattooed on each cheek.

The tattooing took place in his home-made bar at the bottom of his garden.

Once the procedure got underway, he said: ‘Right at the start is when it’s the most painful for that area and it really hurts until the body’s adrenaline kicks in and it’s an easier feeling.

‘The flesh on your bottom is a lot softer, so it becomes extremely painful at the start. When the needle first goes in, you really feel it.’

Friends from the association watched on as the tattoos were applied.

Once it was finished, Keith said: ‘My bottom is a little bit tender, a bit sore. I had to psyche myself up to get it over and done with, but now I’m looking forward to my celebratory kebab!’

The association’s Chopvember event is at The Dockyard Club in Onslow Road, Southsea on November 25 from 7.30pm.