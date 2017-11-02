WATCH: Residents scrutinise plans for 322-home Bedhampton development

Search

Residents scrutinise plans for 322-home Bedhampton development

Residents gather at the Church of the Resurrection in Brecon Avenue, Portsmouth for the public exhibition
STRAINS on traffic flow and fears for endangered wildlife.

These were some of the issues raised by residents who cast their eyes over plans for a proposed housing development yesterday.

In a public meeting at the Church of the Resurrection in Cosham, developer Barratt David Wilson Homes unveiled its proposals for 322 new properties on a stretch of green belt land in Bedhampton.

If developed, the 22-hectare Forty Acres Farm site would provide 30 per cent affordable housing and a 60-bedroom care home, with dwellings – including apartments – across two, two-and-a-half and three storeys.

Plans revealed the site’s two multi-purpose entrances and exits for vehicles would be built along Havant Road.

Gary Hounsome, 50, lives in Fortunes Way, opposite Forty Acres Farm.

He said: ‘I’m unimpressed by the proposals, I have to admit. They’re going to make driving very difficult – it’s already incredibly busy around there, especially the Rusty Cutter roundabout. This could make it worse.’

His neighbour, 77-year-old John Molloy, was most concerned about the environmental pressures of the possible build.

He said: ‘I’m worried the wildlife at the farm would be affected. I’ve worked down there for a number of years for car boot sales and I’ve seen deer and buzzards regularly. I’ve even seen skylarks this year, for the first time in about 10 years, but I fear these habitats could be in danger.’

In contrast, 79-year-old Frankie Banks from Drayton said she would consider a move to the site.

She said: ‘I’m thinking about downsizing to a three-bedroom house.

‘The bus links here look good and if the houses are as high-quality as plans say, I’d definitely be interested in taking a look.’

Developers will now consider residents’ queries, before presenting plans to Havant councillors in a consultation on November 21.