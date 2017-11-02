WATCH: Residents scrutinise plans for 322-home Bedhampton development

STRAINS on traffic flow and fears for endangered wildlife.

These were some of the issues raised by residents who cast their eyes over plans for a proposed housing development yesterday.

In a public meeting at the Church of the Resurrection in Cosham, developer Barratt David Wilson Homes unveiled its proposals for 322 new properties on a stretch of green belt land in Bedhampton.

If developed, the 22-hectare Forty Acres Farm site would provide 30 per cent affordable housing and a 60-bedroom care home, with dwellings – including apartments – across two, two-and-a-half and three storeys.

Plans revealed the site’s two multi-purpose entrances and exits for vehicles would be built along Havant Road.

Gary Hounsome, 50, lives in Fortunes Way, opposite Forty Acres Farm.

He said: ‘I’m unimpressed by the proposals, I have to admit. They’re going to make driving very difficult – it’s already incredibly busy around there, especially the Rusty Cutter roundabout. This could make it worse.’

His neighbour, 77-year-old John Molloy, was most concerned about the environmental pressures of the possible build.

He said: ‘I’m worried the wildlife at the farm would be affected. I’ve worked down there for a number of years for car boot sales and I’ve seen deer and buzzards regularly. I’ve even seen skylarks this year, for the first time in about 10 years, but I fear these habitats could be in danger.’

In contrast, 79-year-old Frankie Banks from Drayton said she would consider a move to the site.

She said: ‘I’m thinking about downsizing to a three-bedroom house.

‘The bus links here look good and if the houses are as high-quality as plans say, I’d definitely be interested in taking a look.’

Developers will now consider residents’ queries, before presenting plans to Havant councillors in a consultation on November 21.