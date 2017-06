A seven-year-old 'little drummer girl' has been tipped for stardom after videos of her playing went viral - earning her fans including MC Hammer and Stormzy.

Clips of Geneva Jordan performing famous tunes with ease have been watched by thousands after they were posted online by her proud parents.

The talented schoolgirl took up the instrument to follow in the footsteps of her dad Eugene Jordan, 31, who plays at his local church in Luton, Beds.