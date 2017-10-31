WATCH: Showstoppers all as pupils hold their own Great School Bake Off

SCHOOLCHILDREN drew inspiration from their favourite television show as they went head-to-head in a sweet-toothed competition.

Pupils at Horndean Church of England Junior School showcased their talents yesterday as they united for a bake-off in aid of Children in Need – on the day TV’s Great British Bake Off reached a climax.

Pupils at Hordean C of E Junior School, Waterlooville with their spectcular creations made for a school Bake Off contest to raise money for Children in Need Picture: Habibur Rahman

Scores of tantalising creations were packed into the school’s sports hall as judges whittled the selection down to a top four – comprising a winner from Years 3, 4, 5 and 6, based on the taste and presentation of their bakes.

Each victor would take home a baking cookbook and a specially-made ‘star baker’ apron.

Year 6 pupil Bethany Smith, 10, earned the top spot from her year group for her chocolate and orange cake.

She said: ‘It took me a whole day to make my cake because the icing was quite tricky. But now, it feels really good to know I’ve been picked as one of the winners.’

Star bakers with their showstopping creations - from left: Alex Priston, Lucy Simmonds, Olivia Wild and Bethany Smith Picture: Habibur Rahman

Alexander Priston, eight, in Year 3, Lucy Simmonds, eight in Year 4 and Olivia Wilds, nine in Year 5 were the judges’ top choices for their respective year groups.

Many of the cakes cast before the eyes of the adjudicators carried the letters ‘TLC’ – representing Horndean Junior School’s motto of thinking with thanks giving, learning with love and caring with compassion.

They were baked at home and brought into school for judging, before going on sale to hordes of hungry parents at the end of the school day – with all proceeds going to Children in need.

Speaking about the so-called TLC Bake Off, headteacher Maria Ackland said: ‘Our children have been really excited by the TLC Bake-Off and I am impressed by their creativity and skill in designing and baking such wonderful cakes and biscuits. Well done to everyone who entered.’

School cook Paula Alexander, one of the competition’s judges, said: ‘The efforts of the pupils have been amazing. I can’t believe the quality of all the cakes here today. It was a very hard job to judge all of the bakes, but in my eyes everyone one has done such a beautiful job.’