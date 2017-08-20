WATCH:The King was ‘always on their minds’ at a celebration of his life

Have your say

FANS of the king of rock and roll were out in force for a day marking the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

Port Solent Marina was a hive of 50s outfits over the weekend as an Elvis-themed entertained delighted crowds.

Dancers at Viva Port Solent Picture: Neil Marshall (171032-1)

The Ross family were also celebrating a birthday at the Viva Port Solent event.

Leah Ross said: ‘I’ve had a good birthday and this event has been fun.’

Di Ross added: ‘It’s amazing and the entertainment is really fantastic.’

Revellers could enjoy swing dancing lessons and later in to the evening Port Solent screened Viva Las Vegas at an outdoor cinema in the marina.

One of the visitors to Viva Port Solent (171032-1)

Events manager at Port Solent Lisa Fowler said: ‘Our tribute to Elvis was a huge success.

‘Visitors enjoyed the sights and sounds of the era, including tribute act Mike Nova.’

Some die-hard fans donned sideburns, 50s swing skirts and the King’s signature glasses for the occasion and there was a competition for the best dressed person.

Lisa added: ‘We were thrilled with the turnout on the day, which shows that there is still a lot of love for The King, even forty years after his passing.

Port Solent was packed for the Elvis day

‘It was great to see so many people enjoying his timeless music and rockin’ and rollin’ on the boardwalk.’

Paul Thornton and Norma Darke were visiting family in Portsmouth and came to the marina for a quiet evening.

Paul said: ‘We did not realise the event was on tonight but I always love coming down to Port Solent and now we are having a really great time.’

The pair put on a show for passers by as they danced to an Elvis classic up and down the boardwalk.

Mike Nova has been a professional Elvis tribute artist for 10 years and he performed at the event to families, couples and friends of all ages who had gathered on the promenade to celebrate the life of Elvis.

He said: ‘It was a great honour to be invited and the audience was fantastic and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate his life.

‘I fell in love with the man and his music when I was five or six.’