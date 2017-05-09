WATCH: The phone case that holds a cup of coffee

This incredible phone case allows coffee addicts searching for a caffeine kick to pour themselves espresso on the go - from their smartphone.
The Mokase is a custom-made heat-proof case which holds a drink inside and allows users to make themselves a coffee wherever they are via an app.
A thin coffee capsule fits inside the custom case which contains the beans and water required to make a delicious shot of java.
By pressing a button on the Mokase app this opens and flows through a hole in the case - which warms the drink with its built-in heating system.