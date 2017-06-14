WATCH: The virtual reality beach that can help pain at the dentists

Patients who visit a virtual reality beach on the dentist chair are less anxious and experience less pain, researchers have revealed.

Sitting through routine dental procedures such as fillings and tooth extractions with the distraction of a beach walk improves overall patient experience.

The virtual reality beach

But the study by Plymouth, Exeter and Birmingham University researchers found that a VR walk through a virtual city does not impact pain or improve anxiety.

The findings back up a growing amount of research that shows natural environments and marine environments in particular can help reduce stress and anxiety.