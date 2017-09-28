WATCH: Tragic outcome to attempted Fareham dolphin rescue

THE DOLPHIN that was found stranded in Wallington River earlier this evening has been put down, according to reports.

The dolphin had reportedly been in the area for some days and rescuers went to its aid when the tide allowed on Thursday afternoon.

A dolphin is currently stranded in Fareham. Picture: Emily Murphy

Representatives of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Orca, a dolphin and whale monitoring group were at the scene, alongside a crew from Fareham Fire Station.

Attempts to return the mammal to the water proved unsuccessful and the decision was made for the dolphin to be put down.

Steve Jones from Orca confirmed that the short-beaked common dolphin was put down by professionals.

He said: ‘I am sketchy on one or two of the details but it seems the dolphin has been put down.

‘A couple of my colleagues were indeed at the scene, as was a team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

‘But I can confirm that the animal was put down.’