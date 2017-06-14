WATCH: Travellers told they can stay on land - as one of them has a hospital appointment

A group of travellers have been allowed to camp next to a leisure centre – because they have a HOSPITAL APPOINTMENT.

Around 15 vans pitched up on Downing Drive in Ervington, Leicester, on the evening of June 12 and one of the travellers has the appointment on June 14.

The travellers were given the okay to stay

The council have allowed them to stay on the land until 10am on Friday June 16 so they have time to go to the hospital.

It is thought they are originally from Spain and some of the locals are fearful that their behaviour could cause problems.