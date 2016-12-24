Watch: Two-year-old Pola spreads joy with her Christmas cupcakes

KINDHEARTED Pola Jedrysiak spread a little Christmas cheer throughout her community by making and delivering cupcakes.

The two-year-old, from Tangier Road, Copnor, has just begun to understand the concept of Christmas – and she was determined to share some joy with her neighbours.

Pola Jedrysiak, two, who made cupcakes for people in Baffins, Portsmouth

Her family helped her bake dozens of cupcakes, and decorated them, before knocking on their neighbours’ doors to hand them out.

Pola’s dad Marcin, who made a video of her delivering the cakes, said the reaction was magical.

Marcin, 33, said: ‘We decided to make some cupcakes and they were nice and festive so we decided to take them to our neighbours.

‘I like taking photos, so I made a little video of her delivering them and put some Christmas music on in the background and it has come out really nicely.

‘The neighbours didn’t know what to expect when we came knocking on their door but when they saw her, they were all happy and thanked her.

‘Pola had lots of fun. Last year she didn’t really understand a lot about Christmas but this year she does. It is really sweet.’

Pola said she enjoyed the occasion. She said: ‘I felt better doing this. The neighbours said thank you and I wished them a happy Christmas. It was fun.’

The family moved to Tangier Road from Knox Road in Stamshaw in August 2013. Since then, they have built up friendships and are enjoying the community feel. Marcin, who works in the X-ray department at QA Hospital, said: ‘We have lived in this road for three years and at first we didn’t talk to anyone, but then we had a few barbecues and now we all know each other, we are like a little family. It is a nice street. We love it.’

The family are originally from Poland – Marcin and his wife Marta, 35, moved to England in 2005.

In Poland, Christmas is celebrated on Christmas Eve with a big meal and a visit from Santa Claus in the evening.

The Jedrysiaks have invited friends and family round to celebrate the occasion in style.

Pola said she is looking forward to it, especially the presents. ‘I am waiting for Santa Claus to come – I will try and be good until he does,’ she said.