Search

WATCH: Would you ride this 3,168 metres long zip wire?

Union vows to fight ‘devastatingly short-sighted job losses

0
Have your say

The South Korean county of Hadong has a new mountainous tourist attraction.

The South Korean county of Hadong has a new mountainous tourist attraction. Asia's longest zipwire ride stretches over 3,168 metres, offering spectacular views.

Asia's longest zipwire ride stretches over 3,168 metres

Asia's longest zipwire ride stretches over 3,168 metres