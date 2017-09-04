Waterlooville boy gets work experience as model maker after replying to Legoland job advert

WHEN Legoland was looking for a new stand-in model maker, Stanley Bolland thought he was the ‘man for the job’.

The seven-year-old, from Waterlooville, wrote to the Windsor attraction after seeing an advert for the role.

I loved it and I can’t wait to tell all my friends about it at school. Stanley Bolland

In the heartfelt, hand-written letter Stanley, who was six at the time, said he loved Lego and had lots of experience.

‘I love Lego and have a box of it,’ he said in the letter. I hide my Lego so my brother can’t get it. I am the man for the job because I have lots of experience.’

Legoland replied to Stanley’s request and invited him for a work experience day to shadow model maker Paula Laughton.

The company said: ‘Loving Lego is the first step to being a model maker, so it certainly sounds like you’ll be perfect for the job (once you’ve finished school of course).

‘In the meantime, we’d love to offer you a one-off work experience day with our model makers.’

During the day Stanley carried out checks and repairs before getting a behind-the-scenes tour.

He said: ‘It was awesome to spend the whole day at Legoland meeting the model makers and learning all about what they do every day.

‘I loved it and I can’t wait to tell all my friends about it at school.’

Experienced model maker Paula said they were happy to give Stanley a day at the park.

‘We were thrilled to reward Stanley’s initiative and ambition by inviting him to Legoland for work experience,’ she said.

‘Stanley showed great promise, so we hope this will inspire him to work really hard at school as the new year starts, and will look out for his job application when he’s a little older.’

