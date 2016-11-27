We Can Do It Awards celebrate unsung heroes who make a difference

IT WAS an afternoon full of determined volunteers, kind youngsters and brilliant businesses.

This year’s News We Can Do It Awards celebrated the unsung heroes of our community and those who go that extra mile.

In its 15th year, the awards are a way to say thank you to those that make a difference and do so because they simply want to help.

From schools raising money to children supporting others, the ceremony at New Theatre Royal, in Portsmouth, was full of worthy winners.

Hosted by Steve Powers, from Wave 105, the awards were full of bright smiles and lots of cheers as winners and runners-ups collected their trophies.

There were 10 different categories including Best Business, Best Volunteer, Best Art/Community Project, Care of the Environment, Best Garden/Public Space, Best School, Best Street, Service with a Smile, Spirit of Youth and Personal Achievement.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘It was a fantastic afternoon where we were able to say thank you to the people who work hard in the community.

‘These awards are important because they highlight the volunteers who do so much and the people and organisations who go that extra mile.’