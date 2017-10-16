We’re lovin’ it! McDelivery arrives in Portsmouth

Have your say

A FAST food giant has launched its much-awaited delivery service in the city.

Portsmouth takeaway lovers can now order McDonald’s from the comfort of their own home after the firm launched its own delivery service.

Running in partnership with newly-established food courier UberEats, McDelivery will put the fast food chain’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options at the fingertips of city customers.

The service – open from 8am until midnight, seven days a week – will be available to those who live within a 1.5m radius of the McDonald’s store on Commercial Road.

To place an order, customers will need to download the UberEats mobile application or go to www.ubereats.com.

It will then find the user’s nearest branch of McDonald’s and ask them where they would like their food delivered.

The customer can then track the progress of their food from the kitchen – with the chance to watch the courier arrive on a real-time map.

Users will incur a delivery charge for the service.