‘We’re overjoyed to have Pearl back home where she belongs...’

A FAMILY have told of their delight at being reunited with their much-loved pet dog Pearl.

Justine Coleman was on holiday with her family when they were told their pet escaped in woods near Wickham.

The shih tzu cross had been missing since Sunday and was found near to Bere Wood where she was last seen.

The Colemans put out an appeal, reported in The News and shared thousands of times from our Facebook page.

Justine, who has four children, said: ‘There was lots of happy tears because we didn’t think we would ever see Pearl again.’

Following the family’s appeal, hordes of locals joined the family as they searched every night.

And one – Rob Arthur – contacted Justine after going looking in the woods and found Pearl tangled in a bush.

Justine said: ‘A man called me on Thursday and said he could see Pearl and would call me back when he had got her.

‘Her lead had got tangled on brambles and she was stuck under a bush.’

Justine said: ‘We offered a reward for her if she was safely found but Rob wouldn’t take it.’

The honey-coloured pooch was taken to the vets immediately and it was found she had lost 10 per cent of her body weight.

Justine said: ‘The vet said she is remarkably fine.

‘The first post and article that The News posted was shared over 1,800 times and that was amazing and we are really thankful to the readers and everyone who shared the posts on social media.’

She also said the family had been left devastated and in particular her eight year-old son Joe, who suffers from autism.

Justine said: ‘Joe did not slept very well or eat after Pearl went missing .

‘He is autistic and when he was anxious Pearl knows and will go and play with him.’

Her other children were equally upset after hearing the news when Pearl first went missing.

Twelve year-old Tayler spent ten hours a day searching for her beloved pet.

She said: ‘I was really upset when she went missing and I felt very sad and devastated that she had run off.

‘Now she has been found I feel over the moon and I am really happy.

‘We went to the shops and bought her a massive bed and lots of treats.’

Three year-old Georgia said: ‘I was worried but now I am happy she is back.’

The Colemans, from Chandlers Ford are ‘overjoyed’ that their dog has been returned to them.