WEDDING: Happy ending for Sabrina and Eddie

Sabrina and Eddie Thomas have had everything from depression to premature birth scares thrown at them during their relationship, but their love for one another saw them through to a beautiful wedding in November.

Eleven years ago, confident, self-professed ‘Jack the lad-type’ Eddie, 30, fancied his chances when Sabrina Surry, 31, caught his eye in Chatham High Street.

‘He just randomly walked up to me and asked if I wanted to go out with him one night,’ says Sabrina, who is a full-time mum and carer to daughters Jazmin, nine, and Cleo, one.

‘Being a typical bloke, I liked what I saw and tried to get her to come down the pub with me,’ added Eddie, who works as a team leader in a warehouse.

Sabrina and Eddie’s first date was at the Command House pub in Chatham, but luckily the setting for their second scheduled encounter was something a bit more magical.

Sabrina says: ‘Our first proper date was at Chessington World Of Adventures, and that was brilliant.

‘It wasn’t love at first sight, but we eventually hit it off when we got chatting online.

‘He wanted to take driving lessons and I said I could teach him how to drive, and then we would go to the pubs afterwards.’

Drawn to his gentlemanly attitude, Sabrina says that Eddie ‘wasn’t like all the other men’ in her home town of Medway.

However, their relationship hit a stumbling block soon after Jazmin’s birth, when the couple separated for nearly two years.

‘I had a boyfriend after I first broke up with Eddie,’ says Sabrina, who moved down to Locks Heath with her ex-partner.

‘But when I separated from him I didn’t really care about it, he just wasn’t like Eddie.’

‘I always loved her but I could not cope at the time’, says Eddie, admitting his struggles with Sabrina’s post-natal depression.

‘I wish I had never left her, and we probably would have been married a lot sooner.’

Luckily the couple were able to rekindle their romance and before long were back to being a family.

Eddie proposed to Sabrina before Christmas 2015, just days after she was out of the hospital due to Cleo’s premature birth.

‘It was so funny because I was just sat on the sofa in my onesie, and him being a jokester, he’d bought one of those My Last Rolo charms off of eBay, got down on one knee and asked if I would like his last Rolo,’ giggled Sabrina.

‘I was crying with laughter, and that’s when he said ‘‘if you liked that, you’re going to love this’’ and pulled an engagement ring out of his pocket!’

Eddie and Sabrina wed with around 60 family members present at the Holiday Inn in Fareham on November 12, 2016.

‘It was a brilliant day, I would do it all again,’ Sabrina smiles. ‘But I got drunk so I couldn’t even remember any of the speeches.

‘As soon as the wedding finished my nephew and my brother-in-law asked me if I wanted a shot of sambuca to celebrate, and then I ended up having three in a row!’

‘I was a little bit nervous, but maybe not as much as I thought I would be,’ says Eddie.

‘We had lived together for quite a while and had kids together, so to me it was a bit of paper to seal the deal.

‘We work pretty well together – I’ve learned over time that she talks and I listen!’ he jokes.