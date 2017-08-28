What a clean-up effort! Victorious Festival site left spotless one day on

Have your say

WHEN the music ended, the clean-up began.

Work to transform the landscape of Southsea Common got fully under way yesterday, as Victorious Festival workers got stuck into packing away the show for another year.

A Colas worker tidying the Victorious site (171122-5)

More than 150,000 festivalgoers flocked to the green space over the weekend, which played host to an array of musical acts across 12 stages.

Work to dismantle the fixture kick-started swiftly after headliners Elbow rocked the main stage on Sunday night.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Donna Jones, praised the efforts of organisers working to get Southsea Common back into shape.

She said: ‘Since 2014 when Victorious moved from the Historic Dockyard to Southsea Common, the organisers have fine-tuned the festival experience, the dismantling and the clean-up.

‘They have employed more and more staff each year in the interest of making sure the area is kept clean, safe and is left in top condition.

‘That is one of the many reasons why the council were so happy to sign a five-year deal with the festival to use the Common.

‘We are very lucky to have organisers who work so well with us as a council and take these issues so seriously.

‘It will now take a few days to get the festival dismantled, but it is hoped the Common will be back to normal by the end of the week.’

Cllr Jones, who has been liasing with council partner Colas, said the firm’s work to keep the site free of litter was second-to-none.

She said: ‘For a festival of this size to be cleaned up as quickly as it has been is fantastic.

‘After Saturday night’s performance from the Stereophonics, Colas started clean-up work at about 11.30pm and were finished by 4am.

‘Likewise, after Sunday night’s finale they worked away through the night, into bank holiday Monday. It has been excellent.’

Conservative councillor for the St Jude ward, Southsea, Linda Symes said: ‘The clean-up has been fantastic.

‘Colas has done a wonderful job and Victorious themselves have ensured everything has gone really smoothly.

‘It shows what can be done when everyone comes together.’

Organisers say the annual event, now in its sixth year, drew record crowds.

Camden ska outfit Madness delivered a headline set for the festival’s newly-introduced Friday night slot, setting the tone for what was a top weekend for many music lovers.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics wowed fans on Saturday, before Elbow serenaded the festival’s finale on Sunday.