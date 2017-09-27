When do the clocks go back? All you need to know

IT might seem that summer’s only just ended, but we’re already in autumn.

And that means the clocks go back.

British Summer Time comes to and end on October 29 at 2am and the UK reverts to Greenwich Mean Time.

So make a note in your diary so you don’t forget.

Why do we do this?

According to wonderlopolis.org, daylight Saving Time (or “summer Time’ as it’s known in many parts of the world) was created to make better use of the long sunlight hours of the summer. By ‘springing’ clocks forward an hour in March, we move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. Of course, this reveses when they go back, meaning it gets dark earlier in the afternoon.