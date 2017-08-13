WI group invites people to hear their guest speaker

THE next Titchfield Abbey WI meeting will host a pearler of a guest.

Speaker Barbara Bartlett will talk about Chinese freshwater pearls in her presentation ‘Shell to Neck’.

WI member Margaret Wellington said: ‘Tea and coffee with biscuits will be served and there will be an opportunity to meet other members and to find out about our activities, which include book clubs, gardening club, craft, bobbin lace making and patchwork groups, as well as theatre trips. Visitors are welcome to meetings, which are on the second Tuesday of each month.’

The meeting is on Tuesday. September 12, at 9.30am at Titchfield Community Centre.