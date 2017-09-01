Young Izzy hopes to inspire donations with cancer story

schoolgirl Izzy Herridge is one of the stars of a tear-jerking video calling on people to support more research into childhood cancers.

In the film, the eight-year-old, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in September 2011 explains what it felt like to suffer from the condition.

The film by Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens has been made to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Izzy said: ‘I’m in the video because I had cancer when I was two years old.

‘I went about two weeks ago and there were loads of other children and parents there.

‘Now that I’m better, I’m really interested in dance, and my mum is looking for a dance class that I can go to later this month.’

On seeing the footage of his daughter, her dad Wayne said: ‘I didn’t think she remembered anything but yet she says she felt worried. I think she still does worry.

‘Even if it’s just a tummy bug she’ll say “I need my hospital, the cancer is still in me”.’

‘It’s difficult to let go of responsibility, but angels walk the wards of those hospitals.’

Victory Primary pupil Izzy, of Deerhurst Crescent, Paulsgrove, has been inspired by those who treated her.

It is now her dream to work in a hospital and help sick children when she grows up.

The charity created the film to raise awareness of the disease and ask the public to support its work to find new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people with cancer.

The film highlights how a diagnosis affects the children, as well as those around them.

Dr Aine McCarthy senior science information officer at Cancer Research UK said: ‘Each year, around 4,200 young people are diagnosed with cancer in the UK, and the strength that they and their families show under very difficult circumstances is inspirational.

‘The good news is that today, more children like Izzy are surviving than ever before, and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of this progress.

‘But there are still around 540 cancer deaths in young people each year and there is still more to be done to bring forward the day when every child survives cancer.’

This month, Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens wants people to make a donation or buy a gold ribbon pin badge to support its work to find new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people with cancer.

They can be bought from Cancer Research UK’s online shop and selected Cancer Research UK and TK Maxx stores.